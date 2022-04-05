Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,265.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,082.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,279.81. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,753.42.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

