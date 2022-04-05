Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $445.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.62 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.