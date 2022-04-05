ASOS (ASC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASOS (LON: ASC):
- 4/5/2022 – ASOS had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,280 ($29.90) price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – ASOS had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/24/2022 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,050 ($26.89) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/11/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,450 ($32.13) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($43.28) to GBX 2,900 ($38.03). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,050 ($26.89) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/23/2022 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/15/2022 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 2,450 ($32.13). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 1,765 ($23.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. ASOS Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,502 ($19.70) and a one year high of GBX 5,924 ($77.69). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,870.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,310.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.90), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,829,352.45).
