ASOS (ASC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASOS (LON: ASC):

4/5/2022 – ASOS had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,280 ($29.90) price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – ASOS had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,050 ($26.89) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/11/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,450 ($32.13) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($43.28) to GBX 2,900 ($38.03). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,050 ($26.89) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/23/2022 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/15/2022 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 2,450 ($32.13). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 1,765 ($23.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. ASOS Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,502 ($19.70) and a one year high of GBX 5,924 ($77.69). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,870.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,310.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.90), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,829,352.45).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

