Comparing OLO (OLO) and Its Competitors

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) is one of 224 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare OLO to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get OLO alerts:

This table compares OLO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -28.30% -1.93% -1.74% OLO Competitors -15.89% -20.15% -7.26%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OLO and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 1 6 0 2.86 OLO Competitors 1325 6720 12111 343 2.56

OLO presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 123.97%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.02%. Given OLO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OLO and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $149.37 million -$42.27 million -18.91 OLO Competitors $3.21 billion $490.54 million -71,486.52

OLO’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OLO. OLO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OLO beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.