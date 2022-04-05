Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) versus Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Financial Comparison

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -52.78% -68.51% -34.37% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.85% 6.73% 2.66%

Vapotherm has a beta of -1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Vapotherm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vapotherm and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $113.29 million 3.31 -$59.80 million ($2.30) -6.22 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $44.39 billion 0.46 $2.15 billion $0.97 9.37

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Vapotherm. Vapotherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vapotherm and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 6 0 2.55

Vapotherm currently has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 135.27%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus price target of $44.35, suggesting a potential upside of 387.92%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Vapotherm.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Vapotherm on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vapotherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter. The company was founded by William F. Niland, Jun Cortez, and William Cirksena in 1998 and is headquartered in Exeter, NH.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

