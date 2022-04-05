Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 6,035 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 71,530 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.