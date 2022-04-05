Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.54.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

