Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 211.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $136.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

