Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,456,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

AOS opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

