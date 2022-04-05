Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $1,791,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,254 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

