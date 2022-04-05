Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Autohome by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 438,300 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

