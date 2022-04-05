Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $802,000 Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,566,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 651,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164,950 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 348,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 907,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,020 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,265,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.83. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.98 and a 12-month high of $96.92.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.