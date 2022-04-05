Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $881,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating) by 237.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.21% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $324,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

BBSC stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.