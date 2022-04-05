Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $1,266,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,130,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $95.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

