Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $835,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBVA stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

