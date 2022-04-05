Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.46 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR opened at $289.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $224.77 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.01.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

