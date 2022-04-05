Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Cut by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Target by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $214.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.19. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.14.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

