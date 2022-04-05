Keel Point LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,682,000 after buying an additional 57,223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $230.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $207.00 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

