Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $4,926,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.