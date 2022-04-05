Keel Point LLC Has $281,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,807,000 after acquiring an additional 125,073 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

PNC opened at $182.81 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.99 and a 200 day moving average of $201.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

