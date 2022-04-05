10,654 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,654 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,125,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $248,438,000 after acquiring an additional 532,637 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $164,444,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,512,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,947,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The business’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

