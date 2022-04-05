IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,095.50 ($14.37).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IGG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.10) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($15.87) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Charlie Rozes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.51) per share, for a total transaction of £36,250 ($47,540.98). Also, insider June Felix purchased 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.12) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.72 ($65,566.85).

LON:IGG opened at GBX 830 ($10.89) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 786.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 797.84. The stock has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 698 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($12.59).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

