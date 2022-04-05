POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNT. Mizuho assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ PNT opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $13,312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $3,934,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth about $7,690,000. 35.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

