Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €95.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €95.00 ($104.40) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 105.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €113.64 ($124.88).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €46.29 ($50.87) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.61. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a 1 year high of €141.95 ($155.99). The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

