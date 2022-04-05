Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 11.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLRY opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.41.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

