Sfmg LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of General Electric by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 93,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 50,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

General Electric stock opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.49. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

