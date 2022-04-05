State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 73.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,494,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

MOH opened at $328.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $347.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

