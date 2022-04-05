State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.38 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,110,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.46.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $444.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.30 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.04.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

