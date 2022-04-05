State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,754 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,809 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,537,000 after buying an additional 312,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after buying an additional 3,109,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,795,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,786,000 after buying an additional 173,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,404,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,459,000 after buying an additional 1,818,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock valued at $696,713. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

