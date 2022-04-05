The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Allstate worth $19,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $137.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $141.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

