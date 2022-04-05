Graypoint LLC Trims Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after buying an additional 144,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,351,000 after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,761,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,675,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,358,000 after purchasing an additional 132,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TT stock opened at $153.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $142.53 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

