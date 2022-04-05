Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 235 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NetApp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after buying an additional 346,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $411,579,000 after buying an additional 95,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in NetApp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,724,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,347,000 after buying an additional 50,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

