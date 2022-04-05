Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE O opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $74.60.
The company also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.
Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
