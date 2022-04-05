Head to Head Contrast: Lion Electric (LEV) & Its Competitors

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lion Electric to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lion Electric and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors -14,091.73% 5.34% 1.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lion Electric and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Lion Electric Competitors 1036 2557 2969 161 2.34

Lion Electric currently has a consensus target price of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 85.56%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 12.73%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -15.52 Lion Electric Competitors $47.21 billion $3.10 billion -4.19

Lion Electric’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lion Electric rivals beat Lion Electric on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

