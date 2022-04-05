Zacks: Analysts Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.00. GrowGeneration reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GrowGeneration.
GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
GRWG opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $586.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 2.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.
About GrowGeneration (Get Rating)
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.
