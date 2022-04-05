Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 19,661 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.56% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $15,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 39,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.