Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,701 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $23,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETN opened at $150.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $137.56 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.08 and its 200-day moving average is $160.76.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

