State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

PACW opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.33. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

