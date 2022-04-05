Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $17,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000.

BATS:IGV opened at $353.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.12. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

