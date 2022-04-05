Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $111.33 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.33.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

