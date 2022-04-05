8,812 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $837,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

