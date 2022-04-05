Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.27.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.