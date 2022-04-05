Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,231,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,731 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,318,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 36.7% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,242,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after acquiring an additional 871,112 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

