421 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,941,000 after acquiring an additional 49,665 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $284.14 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $268.51 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.44.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

