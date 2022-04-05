1,549 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.