State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 84,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after buying an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXRH opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,546 shares of company stock worth $1,466,209. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

