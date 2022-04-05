Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,204,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.30% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $24,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.