Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,678 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $31,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.00. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $77.29 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

