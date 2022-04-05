Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock opened at $181.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.