Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 8,024 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,598 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,803,000 after purchasing an additional 923,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 649,943 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

